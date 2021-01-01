Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Littleton transitioned many services to online options. What were your experiences with these services?
The Littleton Center reopened to the public July 12 with new guidelines and restrictions in a post-pandemic environment. Over the course of the pandemic, the City of Littleton transitioned many services to online options. The city would like to gain feedback regarding these services and continuing with both in-person and online options moving forward. Please take this brief survey to provide your feedback.
Responses
